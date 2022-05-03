The Supreme Court of the United States confirmed this Tuesday (3) the authenticity of the draft leaked the day before by the press, which indicated that the court could revoke the authorization of abortion in force in the country since 1973, and announced the opening of an investigation into the disclosure of the text.

In a statement, the Supreme Court explained that it is customary for judges to confidentially share drafts of future decisions with each other and among court officials, something that was treated as an “essential” part of the deliberative process.

The court further indicated that, despite being an authentic document, it is a draft and therefore does not constitute a decision, nor does it reflect the final decision of any of the nine judges.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said he had already ordered an investigation to be opened to determine the source of the leaked text, which he called “a betrayal” of trust.

For the magistrate, the disclosure of the draft sentence happened with the objective of undermining the integrity of the institution’s functioning.

“Trust was betrayed in a singular and revolting way. It was an affront to the court and the community of public servants who work here,” said Roberts.

On Monday (2), the website Politico published a draft with the sentence indicating a majority of the Supreme, signed by Judge Samuel Alito, which would revoke the jurisprudence on abortion in the country, in force since 1973 with the decision of the case Roe v. . Wade, and would give American states back the autonomy to legislate on the subject.

They would also have voted to overturn Clarence Thomas and the three judges proposed by former US President Donald Trump: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

As it is a draft, however, the measure could not be changed yet. The final sentence is not expected until June this year.