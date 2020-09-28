The debate over abortion becomes the topic of the American election campaign: Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Trump as a candidate for the Supreme Court, could bring about the conservative turnaround.

A.hen President Bill Clinton contemplated promoting Ruth Bader Ginsburg to US Supreme Court Justice in the summer of 1993, one of his advisors had bad news for him: women were against them. How could that be? The federal judge appointed by Jimmy Carter in 1980 had become famous as a gender equality advocate.

Patrick Bahners Feuilleton correspondent in Cologne and responsible for “humanities”.

In December 1992, half a year before the vacancy on the top bench, the former professor at Columbia University gave a lecture in which she discussed what it means to “To speak with the voice of a judge”. Ginsburg presented the decisions on equality in the workplace that she had won with her participation as a model of a gradual advancing case law – and as a warning counterexample of judicial over-zeal, she presented of all things the ruling of the Supreme Court, which was now considered the palladium of women’s rights, the prohibition of statutory abortion bans Roe v. Wade case, ruled 1973. In Ginsburg’s view, the court had not so much completed the gradual liberalization of abortion laws in the states as it unwisely prematurely cut it off. The proclamation of an unlimited basic right to abortion provoked a counter-movement.