The president of United States Supreme Court, John Robertstemporarily blocked the delivery of the former president’s tax returns donald trump (2017-2021) to a committee of the Low camera, controlled by the democrats and that he has been trying to obtain those documents since 2019.

The court order will give time to supreme court to evaluate in depth the appeal filed yesterday Trump to keep your tax returns secret. Once the Supreme Court examines the case, it will issue a final decision.

Had Roberts not intervened, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the IRS USAwould have been able to deliver as of Thursday the tax returns of the exmandatario to the Committee of Ways and Means of the House of Representatives.

John Roberts, president of the Supreme Court of Justice and judge in the trial of Donald Trump.

The battle over those documents dates back to 2019, when the Ways and Means committee issued a subpoena for access to that information as part of its investigation into possible tax violations by Trump.

The committee based its request on a 1924 law that allows the leaders of certain congressional committees, including the Ways and Means Committee, to ask the Secretary of the Treasury and the US Treasury to publish the tax returns of any taxpayer.

At the time, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, appointed by Trumprefused to provide the documents to the committee, and Democrats took the battle to court.

important dilemmas about the separation of powers

All judicial instances lower than the Supreme Court have ruled against the Republican and have reaffirmed the committee’s authority to access the former president’s taxes.

As a result, Trump’s lawyers have been forced to go to the Supreme Court, which has a majority conservativeand who they are trying to convince that the Ways and Means committee is overstepping its authority.

In their appeal, filed yesterday, the lawyers argued that the case presents “important separation of powers dilemmas” in the US and could affect future presidents.

Trump was the first American president since Gerald Ford (1974-1977) who did not publish his tax return every year, a tradition that his predecessors considered part of their duty of transparency and accountability to the people.

In February 2017, during Trump’s first speech as president, the president and Judge Roberts greeted each other respectfully. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo / AFP

Trump’s taxes have been the subject of controversy for years and are currently part of a legal process in New York.

Specifically, last September, New York Attorney General Letitia James formally accused Trump’s company, the former president and three of his adult children, of obtaining fraudulently loansinsurance benefits and pay lower taxes than they should.

EFE.

