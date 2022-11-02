Former US president has filed for not presenting documents; House Tax Affairs Committee can appeal

The President of the United States Supreme Court, John Roberts, temporarily blocked, this Tuesday (Nov. Here’s the intact of the decision (39 KB).

The House Tax Affairs Committee has until noon on November 10 to appeal the judge’s decision.

On Monday (Oct 31), the former US president filed a request for the Supreme Court to prevent the release of his tax data to a House committee led by the Democratic party. The Republican requested urgency.

The suspension of the disclosure of Donald Trump’s tax data allows the Court more time to consider the former president’s urgent request. Prior to John Roberts’ decision, the Republican’s tax documents would be delivered to the House Tax Affairs Committee on Thursday (Nov.

Requests for the Republican to submit his tax returns to the US Congress date back to 2019, when Democratic Representative Richard E. Neal requested that the US Internal Revenue Service deliver the records for the first time. At the time, Donald Trump said the committee had no “legitimate legislative purpose”. The request was renewed in 2021.

On August 9, 2022, the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected the former president’s request to bar the House committee from having access to his tax returns from 2015 through 2020.

Donald Trump is investigated for financial fraud, and he tried to keep his tax records secret while he was president of the United States. Second investigative reporting of The New York Times In 2018, Trump would have been the main agent in a tax evasion scheme during the 1990s. The frauds would have added at least US$ 413 million – at the 2018 quotation – to the US president’s fortune.

Although US federal law requires tax returns to be confidential, the chairman of the House Committee on Taxation can request them from the Treasury Department. The Senate tax committee also has this power.