This Tuesday morning (12), the Supreme Court of Israel began judging the appeals presented by the parliamentary opposition against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new judicial reform law, which imposes limits on the role of the Judiciary in reviewing government decisions. .

The rule was approved on July 24 amid a wave of protests across the country, which brought together thousands of Israelis on the streets, mainly in Jerusalem. This is the first time in history that all 15 Supreme Court judges have come together to hear a case.

Netanyahu’s supporters announced the judicial reform project in January this year, shortly after the prime minister took office. For the government, the Judiciary has “excessive power” that needs to be limited.

On the contrary, opponents say that the legislative change allows the concentration of powers in the hands of the government itself and violates the “principles of Israeli democracy”.

Faced with the impasse, the 15 judges who make up the Supreme Court of Israel were responsible for analyzing petitions to stop the project, which has only had one part approved in Parliament so far. According to the newspaper The Times of Israelthe hearing began at 9 am local time (3 am Brasília time).

According to information from the agency AFPon the eve of the trial, dozens of political activists gathered around the Court’s headquarters, in defense of the Prime Minister, stating that they voted for him and not for the Chief Judge of the Court of Justice, Esther Hayut.

The day before, thousands of demonstrators also protested on the streets of Jerusalem against judicial reform, with national flags and pro-democracy posters.

Israel is a country that does not have a federal constitution, but some rules that govern the functioning of the State, such as the Basic Law, a legislative tool used to guide the limitations and activities of each government body.

For Israel’s justice minister, Yariv Levin, the judiciary’s interference in the approval of the reform is “a fatal blow to democracy and the status of the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament)”.

The hearing to judge the opposition’s appeals is not expected to end this Tuesday, however, according to AFP sources, the discussion between the magistrates should indicate the Court’s position on the legality of Netanyahu’s judicial reform.

One of the points examined in the opposition’s requests, led by parliamentarian Yair Lapid, is the “freezing” of the project for 18 months, until there is a political consensus on the new legislation in negotiations with the government.

At the time, the suggestion was refuted by Netanyahu’s party, Likud, which requested the immediate return of “dialogue” in Parliament.