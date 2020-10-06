Yogi Adityanath’s government demanded a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court during a hearing in the Supreme Court on a PIL filed in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and later in the hospital. At the same time, the court also asked many questions of the government, describing the incident as terrible. The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit and explain how the witnesses in the Hathras case were being protected. The case is listed for hearing next week.

In response to a PIL listed before the bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, the state government requested the Supreme Court to direct a CBI inquiry into the Hathras case. The Uttar Pradesh government told the court that it is requesting an order to conduct a CBI inquiry to avoid the obstacles arising out of vested interests in the fair investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh government told a bench of Chief Justices SA Bobde, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian that it has already requested the Center to conduct a CBI inquiry into the Hathras case. The Yogi government said that a CBI inquiry would ensure that no vested interest would create false and false discussions. The government said that various types of things are being spread in this case, it needs to be stopped.

The Supreme Court asked some of the petitioners regarding their case and said that the Hathras case is very important, so they are being heard. The Supreme Court told the lawyers in the Hathras case that this is a terrible incident and we do not want to repeat the arguments in the court.

The Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, to explain how the witnesses and the victims’ family members were being protected in the Hathras case? The Supreme Court said that we want suggestions from everyone about the scope of proceedings before the Allahabad High Court and what can we do to increase its scope? The bench also asked the Solicitor General appearing for the UP government whether the victim’s family had chosen a lawyer to represent them.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four upper caste boys on September 14 in a village in Hathras. The girl died on 29 September while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. On September 30, the victim was cremated near her house in the dark of night. Her family alleges that the local police forced her to cremate her as soon as possible. Local police officials say the last rites were performed according to the wishes of the family.