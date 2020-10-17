There is a saying that the hands of the law are long, but what is the use of these long hands when there is so much help in getting justice to the victim that more than two decades have passed. In fact, the Supreme Court questioned the Director General of Police and the HC Registrar General as to why it finally took 21 years for the Bihar Police to arrest the accused in the dowry murder case. Apart from this, the court sought clarification that it took 733 days to upload the Bihar High Court’s decision on the website.A division bench of Justices NV Ramana, Suryakant and Anirudh Bose refused to grant bail to a BSNL employee who was accused in February 1999 of murdering his wife for dowry. The bench found that she died within seven years of marriage. At the same time, pressure was being made from the victim and her maternal ones for dowry for a long time.

The report found poison in the body of the married woman

The victim’s brother filed a complaint in February 1999 that her sister was constantly harassed by BSNL employee Bachha Pandey and her family and expelled her from her in-laws. After an agreement she went to live with her husband but one day suddenly after her funeral her family was informed of her death. Nearly 10 years later, the Bihar police filed a charge sheet claiming sufficient evidence against the accused named in the FIR, including Bachha Pandey, accused for dowry murder. Patna HC refused to bail Pandey. According to the police, during investigation, a very poisonous substance was found in the intestine of the deceased.

Police did not take any action

A bench headed by Justice Ramna said that despite the seriousness of the allegations, it is quite worrying that no action was taken by the police against Pandey. After more than 21 years of the incident and filing an FIR, accused Pandey was arrested in the case only on 7 June this year. The bench said that his bail plea has been rejected by the trial court, after which HC heard.

‘Report four weeks’

Announcing the bail to Pandey, the bench said that the petitioner is believed to be a central government employee working with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited but investigating the accused in connection with a serious crime involving the death of a married woman. The reason for his death is unclear due to the delay in prosecution. We consider it necessary to issue a notice to the present Director General of Police Department, Bihar as well as the Registrar General of Patna High Court, so that a report can be presented to us regarding the details of the present case. The reasons behind such unnecessary delays, but the bench said that a report should be sought in four weeks.

Why did it take 733 days to upload the judgment?

Another bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Dinesh Maheshwari expressed surprise over the 733 days between the announcement of a decision by the Patna High Court on January 24, 2018 and the uploading on the HC website on May 1, 2019. The bench said that there is an undisclosed delay of 733 days stated by the lawyer. This aspect should be verified by the registrar. The bench has given time till October 28 to submit the report to the Registrar General of Patna High Court.