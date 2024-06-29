On the surface, abortion rights have had a good run at the Supreme Court this term. Two weeks ago, the justices unanimously allowed an abortion pill to remain widely available. On Thursday, the court dismissed a case over Idaho’s strict abortion ban, which had the effect of allowing the state’s emergency rooms to perform the procedure when the patient’s health was at risk.

But both failures were so technical that they were short-lived. They seemed designed to avoid and delay, to leave a volatile issue behind, or at least after Election Day.

Some abortion rights supporters called the rulings pyrrhic victories, which they feared would set the stage for more restrictions, either by the courts or a second Trump administration.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court noted that he was seeking to get out of the abortion business. “The authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority.

The two recent rulings were broadly consistent with that sentiment, though Justice Alito himself was eager to take up Thursday’s case. “Apparently,” he wrote, “the court has simply lost the will to decide the easy but emotive and highly politicized question that the case presents. That is unfortunate.”

The majority took a different view, but their strategy of evasion cannot last, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis.

“What is clear, both in this term and the next, is that the fight over abortion is not left to the states,” he said. “The executive branch and the Supreme Court are still going to have their say.”

David S. Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University, said the end of Roe was the beginning of a war in which each side seeks total victory. That means, he said, that the Supreme Court will not be able to avoid difficult questions in the long run.

“In both cases,” he said of this month’s decisions, “the court avoided addressing the quagmire created by overturning Roe v. Wade. Without a national right to abortion care, controversial cases like these will return to the courts again and again. The court will not be able to avoid forever the disaster it has imposed on itself.”

He added: “None of the parties in this debate will stop fighting for their preferred outcome: a national standard applicable everywhere. “So there is no doubt that we will see more and more cases like this coming to the Supreme Court in the coming years.”

The two sentences resolved almost nothing.

The first simply said that the doctors and specific groups challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an abortion pill had not suffered the kind of harm that would have allowed them to sue. The court did not rule on whether the agency’s action was legal.

Other opponents, notably three states that have already intervened in the case in the lower court (Idaho, Kansas and Missouri), will continue to fight. His challenge could reach the Supreme Court fairly quickly.

The Idaho case was even more insignificant. The court, which had taken the unusual step of agreeing to review a trial judge’s ruling before an appeals court acted, thought it would be best to get involved at such an early stage.

The court dismissed the case as “recklessly granted,” the judicial equivalent of saying “it doesn’t matter.” After the appeals court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rules, the Supreme Court can return to the case.

Or it could hear an appeal involving a very similar Texas law, which has been upheld by the Fifth Circuit. The Biden administration has already filed a petition seeking review of that ruling.

“Both decisions strike me as Pyrrhic victories for the Biden administration,” Professor Ziegler said. In the abortion pill case, Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine , he said, the court interpreted the conscience protections of doctors who oppose abortion much more broadly than in previous decisions.

In the emergency abortion case, Moyle v. United States, Professor Ziegler said, Judge Amy Coney Barrett “also hinted at the importance of conscience protection and expressed suspicion about mental health justifications for abortion that could have consequences down the road.”

Rachel Rebouché, dean of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, said “these decisions cannot be described as pure victories for pro-choice advocates.”

“The core issues of both cases will surely come before the court again,” he said. “The court did not rule on the merits of either decision, and there are already cases pending to test the legality of mail-order medication abortion and to uphold state abortion laws that make no exceptions to prevent serious injury or threats to health.”

The upcoming elections may have influenced the Supreme Court’s lack of action. After all, the Dobbs decision, issued months before the 2022 midterm elections, was a political windfall for Democrats.

Greer Donley, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said the court’s conservative majority may have wanted to avoid “an unpopular decision on abortion based on the merits in an election year.”

Professor Ziegler said she was not sure how the election figured into the court’s calculations.

“It would have been extraordinary for the court to issue two important rulings in an election year, and it is fair to assume that the court’s more institutionalist judges were looking for a way to avoid such an outcome,” he said. “At the same time, there were real reasons to postpone the decision on the merits in either case.”

He added: “That means there is no smoking gun to suggest this is a radical change in an election year – after all, why take these cases in an election year in the first place? – but it seems quite likely that the upcoming election would make it even more attractive to kick the can down the road.”

If Trump wins, much of what was at stake in the two cases could be resolved through executive action. His administration could withdraw the emergency room care guidelines at issue in the Idaho and Texas cases, and he could interpret an old law, the Comstock Act, to try to ban the mailing of abortion pills.

Still, whatever one might say about the direction of the Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence, Professor Cohen said, it is important not to lose sight of who won and who lost in the two recent decisions.

“The anti-abortion movement made big changes with these cases and failed in both,” Professor Cohen said. “They couldn’t stop abortion pills, nor could they stop federal law from overriding a state abortion ban. That may change in the future, but right now, they are 0-2 after Dobbs.”