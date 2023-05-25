Supreme Court | A Finnish millionaire sailed to Estonia without a passport – The court voted for huge fines

The Supreme Court ruled that the boatman was guilty of a minor state border crime.

Finn capital investor Mikko Laakkonen traveled on a yacht from Finland to Estonia and back during the same day. He had a valid passport, but it was not traveling with him.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in its preliminary ruling that the boatman was guilty of a minor state border crime. He was fined five days.

With the income of Laakkonen, who comes from a family of car dealers, he has a total of 58,310 euros to pay

Based on the report presented, the Supreme Court estimates Laakkonen’s average net monthly income to be 700,000 euros. Thus, the amount of one daily fine was set at 11,662 euros.

Laakkonen made his expensive boat trip on August 25, 2015. During the return trip, he was not required to show his passport or other travel document at the border inspection in Helsinki. Laakkonen’s identity could be ascertained from the driver’s license.

The border guard gave Laakkonen a punishment request for a minor state border crime. At that stage, he received 15 daily fines, which accumulated a total of 95,250 euros to be paid based on Laakkonen’s income at the time.

When Laakkonen objected to the demand for punishment, the prosecutor decided not to issue the order. However, the Deputy Crown Prosecutor overruled the prosecutor’s decision and ordered a preliminary investigation in the case.

After the preliminary investigation, the prosecutor filed charges against Laakko for a minor state border crime. He was first tried in the courts for this crime, but the Court of Appeal acquitted him.

Thing the proceedings were not quite usual in the Supreme Court either.

The Supreme Court submitted a preliminary ruling request to the Court of Justice of the European Union on whether it is against Union law to punish a Union citizen for having traveled from one member state to another without a travel document

In addition, a preliminary ruling was requested on whether the fine usually imposed in Finland for the said negligence is in accordance with the proportionality principle of Union law.

The Supreme Court evaluated the relationship of the penalty provision with, among other things, the freedom of movement secured in the Constitution and the requirements of Union law, and considered that traveling out of the country without a travel document was punishable as a minor state border crime.

On the other hand, arriving in the country without a travel document was not punishable for a Finnish citizen.

Supreme the court discussed the case in a strengthened composition regarding the imposition of the punishment and voted on it. Some of the assembly members would have sentenced Laaksonen to much lighter fines.

The presenter of the case would not have sentenced Laaksose to any punishment, because the trial dragged on considerably for reasons beyond his control.

The legal process took about seven years and nine months from the submission of the penalty claim to the Supreme Court verdict. The Supreme Court proceedings alone took more than four and a half years, which was partly due to a preliminary ruling request to the EU Court.

