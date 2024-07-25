Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood is participating in the “Emirates Cultural Days”, which were held in the Manege Square in the Russian capital, Moscow.

These events aim to strengthen cultural relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, and provide a comprehensive view of the UAE’s heritage, customs and traditions to the Russian public.

The two Emirati children, Al Dhabi Al Muhairi, who is considered the youngest publisher of a bilingual book series, and Saeed Al Muhairi, the youngest writer in the world, participated in the special corner of the council. They had a distinguished presence in the children’s corner, where they presented more than 25 interactive workshops, including drawing and expressing belonging to the Emirates through art and simplified writing. These workshops contributed to enriching the event, enhancing cultural communication, showcasing young Emirati talents, and spreading awareness of the cultural achievements of Emirati children.

The Majlis corner provided an opportunity for children to participate in international forums, enabling them to express their voices and demonstrate their creative abilities. It also provided a platform to introduce visitors to the culture, customs and traditions of the Emirati community, and added an educational and cultural dimension to the events.

The events included Emirati folklore and folk arts shows, which reflected the cultural and heritage diversity of the Emirates. An Emirati folk market was also organized, displaying Emirati products and handicrafts, giving visitors a unique opportunity to explore traditional arts and crafts.

The photography corner allowed for taking pictures in traditional Emirati dress, providing an interactive experience, while the hospitality corner included the experience of making and tasting traditional Emirati coffee, in addition to henna tattooing, which added an atmosphere of heritage and authenticity to the event. The events included interactive activities such as traditional games and craft workshops, which attracted the attention of audiences of all ages.

This participation comes as an affirmation of the importance of cultural exchange and strengthening relations between the UAE and Russia, reflecting the strong and solid ties between the two countries, highlighting the Emirati culture, and enhancing mutual understanding and rapprochement between the two peoples.

Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, expressed her pride in the Council being part of this important cultural event that enhances cultural exchange between the UAE and the Russian Federation, stressing that the participation with a special corner for children stems from the belief in the importance of spreading awareness of the cultural achievements of Emirati children, and providing platforms that allow them to express themselves and showcase their creative talents.

She praised the exceptional abilities demonstrated by the children during the interactive workshops, their contribution to this event, and the rich content they provided that expresses their love and belonging to their country, reflecting the commitment to developing their skills, enhancing their culture of creativity, and participating in international forums.