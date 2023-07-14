Brazil Agencyi

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) released this Thursday (13) a press release to clarify the statements by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who was booed at the opening of the 59th Congress of the National Union of Students (UNE), in Brasília, in his he speaks.

According to the Court’s advisory, the minister referred to the popular vote when declaring that the dictatorship and Bolsonarism were defeated.

“As is clearly extracted from the context of Minister Barroso’s speech, the phrase ‘We defeat the dictatorship and Bolsonarism’ referred to the popular vote and not to the performance of any institution”, clarifies the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday (12), at the opening of the congress, Barroso participated in an act in defense of democracy and the fight against hate speech in the country. He recalled his role in the student movement and said that the country defeated “the dictatorship and Bolsonarism”.

At the beginning of the speech, the minister was booed by a group of students who displayed a banner with the words “Barroso enemy of nursing and articulator of the 2016 coup”.

He then said that the demonstration is part of democracy and refuted the accusations. Barroso is the rapporteur of the case at the Supreme Court and said that last year he suspended the payment of the national minimum wage for nurses to make the resources available to guarantee transfers.

“I come from the student movement. So nothing that is happening here is strange to me. I’ve already faced the dictatorship and I’ve already faced Bolsonarism. And more than that, I was the one who got the nursing money because I didn’t have any money. I am not afraid of boos because we have a country to build, ”he said.

After Barroso’s statements, parliamentarians linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro took to social media and promised to file a request for the minister’s impeachment in the Senate.

The full text of the note released by the Supreme Court:

“The Minister of the STF Luís Roberto Barroso, the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, and the federal deputy Orlando Silva were together, at the UNE Congress, for a brief intervention on authoritarianism and hate speech. They all participated in the student movement in their youth. Despite the announcement, the three were very applauded. The boos – which are part of democracy – came from a small group linked to the Brazilian Communist Party, which opposes the current UNE management. As is clearly extracted from the context of Minister Barroso’s speech, the phrase ‘We defeat the dictatorship and Bolsonarism’ referred to the popular vote and not to the performance of any institution”, clarified the STF.























