The Federal Supreme Court (STF) opens today (1st) the work of 2022, after a period of recess and vacation for the ministers. The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am. The session will be via videoconference, due to restrictions on public access caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

As usual, the ceremony should be brief and formal. President Jair Bolsonaro, the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and other authorities were invited. There will be no trials during the solemn session.

This month, the STF is due to judge appeals involving restrictions imposed by the Court on police operations in communities in Rio de Janeiro, validity of the eight-year period of ineligibility provided for by the Clean Record Law, recognition of maternity leave of 180 days for public servants who are single parents, in addition to the competence of state courts of accounts to determine injunctive unavailability of assets.

TSE

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the body responsible for organizing the elections, will also resume sessions this Tuesday, at 7 pm. In addition to the judgment of actions involving the election campaign, the court will be in the spotlight due to management changes.

On February 28, Luís Roberto Barroso, current president of the TSE, will be replaced by minister Edson Fachin. On that date, Barroso will complete two years as a full member and should step down.

Fachin is expected to stay in office until August, when he will also end his two-year stint as TSE minister. Minister Alexandre de Moraes will then assume the position and will be in charge of the Electoral Justice during the October general elections. Moraes will remain at the post until June 2024.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

