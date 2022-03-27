Dubai (Etihad)

The five victories achieved by Japan in the evening of the 26th Dubai World Cup deserved the pause, especially as the Japanese horses also achieved four victories in the Saudi Cup last February, which confirms that there is a major turning point in Japan’s plan to dominate grass and sand races.

And the surprises achieved by the Japanese horses that ignited the Dubai World Cup conflict, make the global horse industry stop with the Japanese experience.

Thoroughbreds have been imported to Japan since 1895, although it was not until after World War II that Japan began a serious activity in horse breeding and races involving purebred horses.

Since the last quarter of the last century, the horse industry in Japan witnessed the emergence of distinguished racing horses, which later split their path to become rare stallions that established their own breeds. The years did not succeed in making them disappear, but rather maintained their strength through successive generations of their offspring spread all over the world .

The global presence of Japanese racing horses has increased over the past years. According to the Thoroughbred World Ranking, which ranks racehorses from all over the world, the Japanese horse ranked first.

In the late eighties, Japan, specifically in 1989, bought the “Sunday Silence”, a 6-time winner at the top level, including the Kentucky Derby, Breakness Stakes, Breeders Cup Classic in front of his archenemy “Easy Guar”, and that was one of the golden eras of American racing.

Mares were used as a basic stock for breeding from a variety of breeds, to establish a base for horses born in Japan, but the interest of horse breeders in the classic stallion “Sunday Silence” was not encouraging, to be sold to Shadai farm in Japan, and found in it the genetic diversity required to enhance the breed His father, Helo, produced 172 winners of the main “ranked and category” races, including 25 champions, and that was enough to top the list of stallions there from 1995 to 2007.

The effect of “Sunday Silence” continued even after he passed away at an early age, only 16, in 2002, due to complications from hoof disease.

After his departure, a number of his sons carried the flag, most notably “Angus Tekeon” and “Manhattan Cafe”, champion stallions in Japan in 2008 and 2009, respectively, before in 2012 the lead came to his giant son and the Japanese Triple Crown champion “Deep Impact”, who remained a champion for stallions there. Even his early departure last July at the age of 17, due to a broken neck.

“Deep Impact” produced 16 champions, perhaps the best of them is the two-time Japanese horse of the year “Gentildonna”, the 2014 G1 Dubai Shema Classic champion, and his son, the classic “Saxon Warrior”, the English Guinness champion, who will start his career as a stallion at Colmore Farm in Ireland, starting from This year.

Among the other finest sons of “Sunday Silence” in the horse industry, we find “Stay Gold”, the father of the Japanese Triple Crown “Orviever”, and the magnificent stallion “Hearts Cray”, the father of “Just Away”, who won the title of best racehorse in the world in 2014.

According to the final statistics of the performance of stallions in various continents and around the world, his son “Deep Impact” outperformed, and topped the list in terms of financial prizes earned by his offspring during the last 12 months, and the late stallion ranked first in terms of the number of victories in the first category after his sons achieved 16 wins in the category. First.

“Deep Impact” occupies the list of stallions globally, despite his death in 2019, and the impact of the stallion descended from the “Sunday Silence” descendants on the world map after standing at the Japanese farm of Shadai Stallion Station, where his offspring excelled in numbers that are difficult to approach, bringing the value of its prize money to more than 72 $1 million, with 212 winners and 16 victories in the first category to top the global list.

His most prominent offspring last year were “Gran Alegria” and “Contrell”, but it is worth noting that the number of Japanese stallions participating is greater than the rest of the horses by a huge difference, which is primarily due to the high financial prizes for races in Japan compared to other countries of the world.

And the victories that Japan achieved, in the Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup, which are the richest and most prominent in the international arena, resulted in 9 games, out of a total of 17 games, with a percentage of more than 50%.