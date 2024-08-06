SUPREMACY AND ARROGANCE

It is well known that man is arrogant. But man is not only this, he is capable of excelling in the arts, in professions, invents “things” for everyday life and the future, explores unknown continents and looks with his eyes directed towards the boundless space, but he has a great defect in addition to arrogance he is “possessed” by the sense of SUPREMACY (superiority, absolute predominance).

Since man appeared on earth, always been in conflict with itself and with other “peoples”, for the most disparate reasons: whether for the presence in the territory of non-members of its own clan or for the appearance or even worse for the conquest of the territory.

Even today we do not know how “old” the presence of man on earth is, perhaps his presence dates back to between 250,000 and 500,000 years ago, but he has not demonstrated to possess an indelible imprinting, not that of the Austrian biologist Konrad Lorenz, but that of common sense and as usual he worships two gods: Mars, for power, and the god Money, because it corrupts, and all this only to satisfy the desire for supremacy.

As far as we know We have never enjoyed long periods of peace, neither when we were a few thousand nor now that we are approximately 7.6 billion people, with the forecast to reach 10 billion in 2050. Are we getting there today? Here is an interesting map:

We can say interesting, but not exhaustive, because every day new outbreaks are ignited ergo to return to the question (have we arrived at the point?) it is time for a reflection. When will the ambitions of power be calmed down?

Why so much supremacy? When is it enough? I don’t know if we ordinary citizens, psychologists or psychiatrists can give the answer, but after 500,000 years we still don’t have an answer today. I’ll close with a Latin proverb, which however leaves a bitter taste in the mouth: Ius rationis ubi saeva potentia regnat – Where force reigns, there is no reason.