During the Humble Games Showcase it was announced and launched directly Supraland Six Inches Under on consoles, available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneon day one also in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.

Available from January 2022 already on PC in the Steam version, Supraland Six Inches Under arrives today also on consoles, surprisingly inserted in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, thus adding to the games of the second delivery of May 2023.

It will also come up Nintendo Switch during the summer, still without a precise release date.

It is a sort of spin-off of the excellent Supraland, which looks like a first person metroidvania. As befits a title belonging to this genre, we find ourselves within a large interconnected map with passages that can be unlocked as the main character progresses.

According to reports from the developers, Supra Games, the gameplay is composed of 55% exploration, 40% puzzles and 5% combat, so it seems decidedly more focused on the first two aspects than the clashes. It is a title close to the adventure area despite being a metroidvania, the duration of which should be around 20 hours.

Like its predecessor, it also features a certain amount of humor in its various parts, with the developers specifying that it will contain “hundreds of gags” and also “two funny gags”. The story follows a main path, but there are also several secondary paths characterized by puzzles considered more difficult than the basic ones.

Also in this case, as in the progenitor, we find ourselves in the role of a tiny little man, grappling with normal settings and objects that however appear enormous in size.