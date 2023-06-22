With the Supra GT4 Edition you can make good money if history repeats itself.

If you look at the Japanese sports cars of the 1990s, you will have noticed something. They have become very expensive now. Just yesterday, the Skyline GT-R in Midnight Purple II came by for which the seller is asking four tons. Admittedly, that’s two ‘dream barrels’, but 2 tons for an original R34 with few kilometers is not such a strange price. Especially not if it is a special version.

Obviously everyone is already too late and we forgot to buy the car when they were still affordable. So cry out and try again. You can with this one Toyota GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute, as it is called in full. That is a Japanese sports car that you can still get new.

Hats off to the GT4 racers

The Toyota GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute is a hat-tick to the Supra GT4 race cars. It will not have escaped your notice that Toyota delivered its hundredth race car a little earlier this year. The color Plasma Orange is special for this edition. That always works well later on at auctions, if you have a unique color.

The alloy wheels are matt black, as is the optional rear spoiler. We can’t imagine anyone not ordering that spoiler. Behind the black rims are black painted calipers, with GR logos.

Supra GT4 Edition is lighter

The Supra GT4 Edition is a party girl in the interior. The upholstery is, according to Toyota, ‘suede-like’. So alcantara, but that’s actually a brand name so they don’t call it that. The gear knob of the manual gearbox is made of real suede. Furthermore, the trunk mat has orange stitching and the interior has carbon accents. There’s a carbon fiber badge that reads ‘GT4 100th Edition Tribute’ to remind you that you’re in a very special car.

For a lower weight, there is a modified audio (read: cheaper) and the seats are lighter, thanks to the manual adjustment. In total, the GT4 100th Edition Tribute is 38.6 kilograms lighter than a regular Toyota Supra with automatic transmission. We estimate that the biggest profit is the manual gearbox. The BMW B58 engine is good for 340 hp, we do not yet have the 382 hp variant that they do have in the US. Prices are not yet known.

