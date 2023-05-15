A group of alleged teachers were caught drinking alcoholic beverages in an elementary school Moreliarevealed users on social networks by sharing the images of the shameful act committed by teachers.

According to what was mentioned in the recording, the incident occurred late at night at the Ignacio Allende elementary school in the city of Morelia, Michoacan.

The recording shows the exact moment where the alleged teachers enjoy a moment drinking beer on the esplanade of the educational center.

The video was taken by a person who identified himself as the president of the Board of Directors for the morning shift, who went to the educational center after receiving a complaint from local residents that “teachers” bought alcoholic beverages and then went to the primary school. .

“Good evening, why don’t you invite us to the party?”, mentions the member of the Board of Directors who in response receives a “come on”, laughter and awkward silence.

By questioning them, some of the teachers accepted their mistake, while others opined “we are not doing anything wrong”.

Despite the call for attention made by the member of the Board of Directors, some of the teachers are uncomfortable and reiterate that they are not making a mess because they are only drinking.