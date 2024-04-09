Supports | Vantaa has the highest number of income support recipients in relation to the population – See the situation in your own municipality

Basic income support is paid most often in large cities. Municipality-specific information has been compiled at the end of the story.

Basic income support The share of recipients in the population varies greatly between municipalities, according to last year's statistics of the National Pension Service.

Last year, the share was the largest in Vantaa, where slightly more than every tenth resident received basic income support, Kela's press release says.

The next largest shares were in Kerava and Outokumpu, where also about one in ten residents received income support last year.

Meanwhile, the smallest share was in Masku, Proper Finland, where income support was only paid to about every hundred inhabitants.

Also in Ostrobothnia's Maalahti, North Ostrobothnia's Pyhännä and Ruskina's Ruska, the share of recipients was at most 1.5 percent of the population.

Basic income support is paid most often in big cities. Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti are also in the top ten of the statistics. In all of these, the share of income support recipients was slightly less than 10 percent of the residents last year.

“Big cities often have more unemployment and young people, and housing costs are higher than in other parts of the country,” says the researcher Tuija Korpela In Kela's bulletin.

“This increases the need for basic income support.”

Conversely, high employment and cheaper housing reduce the need for basic income support. According to Korpela, such conditions are often more likely to be found in smaller municipalities.

“Most localities, where it is rare to receive basic income support, have a fairly low unemployment rate,” says Korpela.

“They are also small municipalities, where housing costs are probably relatively low.”

Income support is the last financial support of a person or family, which covers the basic expenses of life.

Kela paid a total of 718 million euros in basic income support last year.

There were more than 250,000 recipient households, where a total of 355,000 people lived. This was about six percent of the entire population of Finland.

Åland is not included in the figures, because the implementation of basic income support in Åland is not part of Kela's tasks.