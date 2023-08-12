Bananas are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and many nutrients, which help control blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, and inhibit the risk of serious cancers such as leukemia, and many other benefits, including:

Improve mood and maintain memory

Bananas contain tryptophan, an amino acid that plays a major role in boosting mood and preserving memory.

Fights asthma

According to research conducted by Imperial College London, children who consume only one banana a day have a 34 percent lower chance of developing asthma.

Support heart health

Bananas contain vitamin B6, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, which support heart health.

Potassium reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Reducing the risk of cancer