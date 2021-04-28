The director of the People of Determination Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Maryam Al Hammadi, told “Emirates Today” that the authority uses what it calls families or support families to deal with the crises experienced by some families of children of determination.

She explained that this social technology has achieved great success, as it has helped solve severe disputes between parents, after their marriage is nearing its end due to the pressures they are under.

Al-Hammadi stated that one of these cases concerned a child of the autistic category, as one of his relatives reported his suffering through the “hotline” of the authority, so that the specialized team responsible for investigating this type of case discovered that the child’s suffering was caused by the burning problems between his parents.

She added that the team sought the help of the “support families” to solve the parents’ problem, and was able to persuade them to return to the divorce decision, after they were very close to him.

In detail, Al-Hammadi recounted that the authority had learned from a report received through its “hotline” that a child from the autistic category needed protection, because he was left alone without parental care.

She said that the investigation of his condition revealed that the mother left the house after the relationship between her and the father reached a dead end, only to find the father himself alone with the child and the rest of the children, unable to take care of them.

Al-Hammadi added that the disagreement between the child’s parents and the tension in the relationship were the result of their inability to understand and appreciate each other’s circumstances, and to understand each other’s personality for the other, noting that the differences between them increased greatly as a result of the child’s health status, as his condition caused them pressures of another kind, psychological. Social and economic.

She emphasized that the positive interaction between the parents on the one hand, and between them and the autistic child on the other hand, is an essential element for his acceptance of treatment plans and his benefit from them, pointing out that “the autistic child realizes what is going on around him, and feels the tense relationship between the father and mother, which affects his psyche negatively.” .

Al-Hammadi reported that the specialized team focused its efforts on the problem of parents, because no treatment plan for the child can be implemented without their participation and support, as they are the closest to him.

She emphasized the development of an action plan to solve their problems, which included holding individual sessions with each of them and listening to them, in order to build a complete picture of the type of problems and defects in their relationship, and to identify the intervention and support methods required to resolve their differences.

The plan included the use of “supportive families”, so she communicated with the spouses and offered them the experiences of happy and stable husbands thanks to their understanding of each other’s requirements and needs, which led to their positive acceptance of the condition of their children of determination, and the success in implementing their treatment plans. Al-Hammadi added that after weeks of cooperation between the spouses and the team had elapsed during which they attended intensive sessions, each of them became more understanding of the other’s views, which helped to bridge the divergence and estrangement between them, until they retreated from the idea of ​​divorce permanently and reunited them again, confirming that they have been living, for more than From a year, a stable and calm relationship, they could follow the child’s treatment plan.





