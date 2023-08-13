The UAE places youth at the center of its development path, works to empower them and build their personalities, and creates the best environment for developing and developing their skills, and enhancing their participation, within the framework of foundations based on and adhering to the basic values ​​of society, preserving constants, customs and traditions, and maximizing family concepts, based on the belief of the wise leadership. That young people are the most precious wealth, the secret of its rise, and the makers of its future.

The meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with a number of young people on the occasion of International Youth Day, stressing the importance of those inherent values, traditions and constants in building the personalities of young people, forming them, directing their behavior and preparing them to be good individuals and active participants in building a sustainable future. The meeting also strongly demonstrated the wise leadership’s keenness to prepare qualified young generations capable of devising effective solutions to all issues and challenges facing society.

Inspirational models of Emirati youth who were able to make a significant difference in the various fields of national development, a translation of this vision, and this pioneering national approach since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, in benefiting from the energies of youth and listening to their aspirations, in addition to Training and continuous development, celebrating and honoring their achievements, as well as launching initiatives and projects to embrace the energies of youth in order to achieve the maximum benefit from their capabilities and direct them in order to achieve the fifty goals.