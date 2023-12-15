The opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine came at a time when European military support was no longer at the same pace as it was since the start of the war in Ukraine about two years ago.

European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell believed that this support represents an existential issue for the European Union.

How will the European decision be translated? Will Ukraine's path to the European Union be easy?

Does this compensate for the decline in financial and military support that European countries have begun to fail in, amid the crises afflicting them?

From Moscow, political advisor at the Center for International Studies, Elena Soponina, told Sky News Arabia’s “Newsroom” program:

Promises to join the European Union are a kind of compensation for the reduction in military aid to Ukraine, and at the same time, this step, even if it does not materialize, is provocative from Russia's point of view.

This step is not positive in Moscow's eyes.

I felt that the Americans had a desire to dialogue with Russia about strategic matters such as nuclear issues, while the Europeans seemed more stringent, and this was a mistake.

The Europeans want to show (through the new negotiations) that they have some kind of strategy towards Ukraine, because everyone understands that Ukraine has failed militarily and cannot succeed.

European promises to Ukraine do not take into account many factors such as Russia's position and close the way to future negotiations, which is why this matter is provocative.

Ukraine's accession to the European Union, if it happens, does not take into account that Russia is a neighbor of Ukraine and is located on its borders, and does not take into account the difficult economic conditions in Ukraine, as this constitutes a burden on everyone, and I do not think that the Europeans are serious about the matter.

From Vienna, professor of political science at the University of Vienna and professor at the International Peace Institute, Professor Heinz Gärtner, says to the “Newsroom” program on “Sky News Arabia”: