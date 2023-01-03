His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the announcement of the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative and the “Malaria No More” organization to expand their climate and global health initiative, “Predicting a Healthy Future”, by supporting it with a new grant for a period of three years. In the amount of five million US dollars.

The “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative represents a consortium of leading health and technology organizations working to reduce the impact of climate change on efforts to eradicate the disease. Launched in 2020 with seed funding from the Reaching the Last Mile Initiative, the initiative is at the forefront of efforts to eliminate climate-related malaria. By developing health forecasting tools for the spread of these diseases and developing systematic plans and supporting policies to help governments implement them, the appropriate timing for the necessary health interventions can be determined and targeted for these diseases more effectively.

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that supporting the “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative is an extension of the UAE’s continuous efforts to combat preventable diseases launched by the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” .

His Highness added: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the UAE continues to work in cooperation with the most prominent partners and institutions specialized in the field of global health, by launching meaningful partnerships that have a real and tangible impact in helping societies to live a healthier life.” .

His Highness valued the achievements made thanks to the relentless efforts of the “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative team and its partners, in addition to the great support of the partners at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence and the joint efforts to eradicate this disease and get closer to a world free of malaria.

Malaria is one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases, which prolongs the cycle of poverty in many societies and countries and destroys families.

Diab bin Mohammed:

• Supporting the “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative is an extension of the UAE’s continuous efforts in disease control.