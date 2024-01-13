Dubai (WAM)

In partnership between “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture”, a group of emerging and distinguished projects from members of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative participate in the activities of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival, which It is organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” until January 21 in the Al Marmoum Desert Reserve in Dubai.

19 emerging projects

“Proudly from Dubai Market” includes the participation of 19 emerging projects established in Dubai, offering, on the sidelines of the festival’s activities, the best food, sweets and drinks, including the best flavors of coffee that distinguish them, while the “Market” serves more than one goal, the first of which is supporting entrepreneurship. Business, encouraging small and emerging projects to grow and making known the products they offer of international quality, as well as adding more joy to this important cultural event that aims to enhance the local cinematic scene, and support and nurture those with creative talents, in order to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for culture. An incubator for creativity and a forum for talent.

Success stories

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, confirmed that participation comes within the framework of the “#DubaiDestinations” campaign in its third winter season, and Brand Dubai’s commitment to supporting distinguished emerging projects through partnerships that enhance their opportunities for growth and development, noting the impact of participation in such community events. The mission is to shed light on the success stories of projects launched from Dubai, which have distinguished themselves in several fields, most notably food and beverages, which offer diverse and unique options that the festival’s audience will be able to enjoy while following its activities.

Al Suwaidi expressed her gratitude to the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture,” for providing the opportunity to a group of members of “Proudly from Dubai,” the initiative launched by “Brand Dubai.” With the aim of supporting small and emerging projects that were established in Dubai and have distinguished themselves in various fields, to participate in the festival, and to be present with their products in this unique cultural event, to highlight their successes and the creativity and excellence they have achieved.

She said: “Through the (Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert) festival, we seek to shed light on success stories of entrepreneurs who set out from Dubai on the journey of realizing their dreams, which they were actually able to transform into achievements supported by the initiative to enable them to continue on the path to success.”

Creative environment

For her part, Moza Al Falasi, project director of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival, stressed Dubai Culture’s keenness to open broad horizons for filmmakers and enable them to present their various works and stories to all segments of society. She said, “The festival is an exceptional experience that contributes to… Creating a creative environment capable of bringing together professionals in the film industry, inspiring emerging talents and introducing their diverse abilities, ideas and methods in discussing societal issues.”

She expressed her happiness with the participation of “Proudly from Dubai,” one of Brand Dubai’s initiatives, in the festival, noting Dubai Culture’s interest, through its programs and projects, in supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging them to achieve their dreams and turn their ambitions into tangible reality. She added, “The joining of a group of members of the 'Proudly from Dubai' initiative to the festival constitutes an addition to this event, and gives them the opportunity to increase the awareness of their products and enhance the prospects for the success of their projects.”

Innovative ideas

“Brand Dubai” revealed an interactive guide that includes all the projects participating in the festival, under the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative, which is available in English and Arabic to facilitate identification of these projects, and shed light on the success stories of a group of projects and small businesses that originated and were established in Dubai. These stories reflect the nature of Dubai as a city that incubates creativity, innovative ideas, and people with great ambitions, who find in its business-friendly environment the ideal choice to embark on a success journey in which the initiative seeks to support them and enable them to achieve the success and excellence they desire in many fields.

70 films

The current festival session includes more than 70 films bearing the fingerprints of a number of Emirati, Gulf, Arab and foreign filmmakers, more than 30 workshops and more than 10 seminars and dialogue and discussion sessions, with the participation of an elite group of speakers, directors and specialists in the film industry, covering the basics and techniques of preparing an actor, and methods of calculating… Film costs and budgets, the difference between dramatic and cinematic scripts, the arts of photography, lighting, montage and coloring, methods of making documentaries and short films, children’s films, the importance of dubbing in Arab and international cinematic works, in addition to discussing the challenges facing those working in the “seventh art” fields, and many topics. Industry related.

Supporting cinematic talent

The festival, which is open to the public for free seven days a week, aims to support and empower local and Gulf cinematic talents, and encourage the film industry in the UAE and the Gulf region in general, as well as celebrating the ancient cultural heritage of the UAE and its richness and environmental diversity embodied in… In the Al Marmoum area, with its historical evidence, the most important of which is the historical “Saruq Al Hadid” area dating back to the Iron Age, in addition to the great diversity of wildlife in the Al Marmoum Desert Reserve, which is the largest unfenced reserve in the UAE, and constitutes about 25% of the total area. For the Emirate of Dubai.