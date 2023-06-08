EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In June, rainbow flags are raised in many countries around the world. This month LGBTQA+ Pride is commemorated as a way to exalt the work of thousands of people who have fought for our community to be guaranteed their rights and to continue raising awareness about how much remains to be done.

Although this commemoration also seeks to celebrate freedom, love and dignity, we cannot ignore that we still need, as a society, to close many gaps so that people in the LGBTQA+ community are safe, have access to stable jobs and do not continue to be stigmatized. There are multiple conversations to have about how to protect people queer. Here we are going to concentrate on putting on the table the economic advantages of recognizing the rights of this group from the initiative of the Chamber of Diversity, a non-profit institution that was born in Colombia in 2012 and that seeks to strengthen and empower economically and socially to this population.

One of the biggest challenges is finding and keeping a job, since many people do not want among their employees people queer. In a publication of Briefcase, we see figures that show that people in the LGBTQA+ community, even if they have a broader academic background, have a greater chance of being unemployed. “The DANE [Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadística] revealed that for the period between May 2021 and April 2022, the overall participation rate —which represents the pressure of the population willing to work— was 72.9 percent in the LGBT population, while that of the LGBT population non-LGBT was 65.6 percent; In contrast, the unemployment rate for those who identify as LGBT is around three points above that of the population that does not, standing at 16.1 percent,” the publication reads.

Diversity to stimulate innovation and creativity

This lack of openness by employers is detrimental to companies or organizations that might be missing out on valuable opportunities. This is how Eduardo Ramos, a lawyer with experience in fundraising, university professor, and vice president of the Chamber of Diversity, explains it in conversation with América Futura: “By being inclusive and embracing diversity in all its forms, organizations benefit from a greater variety of perspectives and experiences. This stimulates innovation and creativity. Likewise, companies that promote inclusion and equality are more likely to attract and retain diverse talent. LGBTQA+ people and their allies value and seek inclusive work environments, which can result in a competitive advantage for companies by having access to a pool broader range of highly-skilled talent.

One of the most interesting markets for businessmen and investors is tourism, which in Colombia generated around 45 million to GDP in 2022, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. Taking into account the potential of the country’s tourism market, having tourism companies and services that are openly allied with the community is essential. The vice president of the Chamber of Diversity told América Futura: “LGBTQA+ tourism is a constantly growing market segment with great purchasing power. Community travelers tend to spend more on their trips and look for destinations and services that are inclusive and welcoming. Also, being openly allies with the community queer sends a message of inclusion and respect at a national and international level”, indicates Ramos. “This contributes to the positive image of the destination or the company and can attract a broader audience, including heterosexual travelers who value the principles of equality and diversity.”

Those of us who belong to the community and want to travel must prioritize spaces where our lives and rights will be guaranteed, something that, despite the fact that we are in the middle of 2023, we cannot find anywhere or in any nation. Pride not only seeks joy and celebration, it is also a humanitarian call to respect for different sexual orientations and different gender identities; Let’s not forget that homosexuality can still be legally penalized in 67 countriessome of which even punish him with the death penalty.

The challenges of the trans community

Within the LGBTQA+ collective, one of the most vulnerable groups are trans people, who face unique challenges due to their identity. Although showing the economic “advantages” of inclusion is strategic work that has an impact on the guarantee of the rights of the community queerit is evident that, given the differentiated crises that people face trans, it is necessary to unify fronts. Our angle is economic, but it is necessary to highlight that there are many other factors that limit the dignified and prosperous life of the community trans in Colombia and in the world, in addition to employability. It is necessary not only to ensure access to sustainable and stable economic independence, but it is necessary to start with the recognition that people trans every day they may face discrimination and violence. From a business perspective, Eduardo Ramos assures that “the creation of affordable economic platforms for the trans population requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach.” “It is essential to establish alliances with governmental and non-governmental organizations that focus on supporting the population trans“, Explain. “Working together, we can identify and develop specific economic solutions that address the unique needs and challenges facing this population. This may include job training programs, access to financial resources, and support in developing entrepreneurial skills. In addition, it is important to promote education and awareness in society to reduce discrimination and stigma towards people trans”.

June is an opportunity to reassess where the rights of the LGBTQA+ community stand while celebrating our lives and achievements; However, there are some companies that instrumentalize Pride to carry out marketing strategies that do not intend to continue once the month ends. Given this, the Chamber of Diversity highlights the need for diversity “to be a permanent commitment and not just something temporary.” “Our objective is to promote a deep and lasting cultural change that promotes inclusion and equality at all levels of society and organizations. We urge companies to take concrete and tangible steps to advance inclusion and diversity. This includes establishing measurable goals and objectives, carrying out periodic evaluations and publicly sharing the progress and challenges encountered on the path towards greater diversity”, says the vice president of the organization. The Pride that is commemorated this month is the perfect occasion to understand challenges, challenges, opportunities and truths of the LGBTQA+ community, but it is a conversation that should not be limited to this month. It is a door for us to start working collectively to protect the rights of this community while understanding that taking care of the people who belong to this population also leads to sustainable, profitable and profitable economic practices.