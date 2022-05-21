Kylian Mbappe has celebrated his contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain with a hat-trick. The 23-year-old attacker scored three goals in the 5-0 home game against Metz. Shortly before kick-off, Mbappe announced that he has extended his expiring contract with chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on the field of the Parc des Princes.

