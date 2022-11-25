The Director of the Insurance Operations Department at the General Pension and Social Security Authority, Muhammad Saqr Al-Hammadi, stated that the authority’s role, after increasing support for the salaries of citizens in the private sector through the “Nafes” initiative, begins after the implementation of the decision.

He explained that the decision would automatically lead to an increase in the contribution salary, which would lead to an increase in the retirement pension. According to the laws, the adjustment of the deduction value for pensions will be at the beginning of the new year, because the salary adjustment in the private sector takes place during January of each year.

He added, in press statements, that “the authority is an executive body for legislation in its field of specialization, and then its work will be within the framework of the pension law, which sets a pension rate according to the employee’s service period at a minimum of 10,000 dirhams,” pointing to the importance of updating the pension law in line with the changes. different.

Al-Hammadi said, “The authority’s role is concentrated in conducting a study to amend the pension law, and submitting it to the concerned authorities, especially since the pension is not linked to various variables, such as the cost of living and inflation, but rather it is a fixed value.”

This came on the sidelines of a symposium on “The Future of Insurance in the United Arab Emirates”, which the Authority held yesterday at its Dubai branch.

Al-Hammadi added, “The authority has begun to provide services based on proactivity in reading the needs and preferences of the public, predicting the services that the customer will need in the future, providing services in a timely manner, benefiting from available data and information in analysis processes, defining future visions and goals, and creating solutions.” Smart, and the use of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in order to improve the quality of life of customers as a main goal of the development of services.

He pointed out that the most prominent innovative solutions that demonstrate the Authority’s readiness for the future include the launch of the digital platform, which includes the platform for retirees and beneficiaries, an electronic portal for employers and insured persons, and a smart application, in addition to some systems that have been developed internally, and are related to managing operational processes within the Authority, the most important of which is the IntelliPen system ( intellipen).

On the other hand, the symposium, which comes as part of the celebration of the International Day for the Future, and which was moderated by the Director of the Government Communication Department, Dr. Maysa bin Ghadir, discussed the future development of the Authority’s systems and future services, the extent of the Authority’s readiness for the future, and the most important skills that insurance employees must acquire in order to develop their roles. future in light of digital transformation programmes.

Mohammed Al-Khayyat, Executive Director of the Information Technology Sector at the Authority, said: “As part of the authority’s efforts to develop the future of digital services, it launched a digital policy that establishes a new phase of change in the concepts of providing digital services at the level of the Pension Authority. Personality in its achievement ».

He identified four elements of digital policy, including:

First: The vision that is embodied through the presence of the Authority in the life of the Emirati citizen, and the provision of services of a personal nature that suit his personal circumstances.

Second: Digital intelligence, which will be achieved through the Authority’s endeavor to provide smart services that are more flexible and effective, and to develop comprehensive and practical solutions for the country’s citizens in the delivery of services, and to update the services provided periodically, so as to keep pace with life changes and the citizen’s needs.

Third: effective operation through automation of processes, efficient and effective utilization of resources, and electronic connectivity with strategic partners to enhance the speed of delivery.

Fourth: Ensuring security and transparency through the ability of these systems to provide the highest levels of security and privacy, achieving rapid access to data, ensuring its security and protection, and trusting its quality, as it is an important tool of decision-making. The digital policy is based on four main pillars: the policy’s compatibility with the national agenda adopted by the country’s government for digital transformation programmes, focusing on the citizen, as the strategy sets it as a goal through all the services it launches, and improving financial returns, as automation processes contribute to improving operational capacity. Reducing errors resulting from human intervention in these operational processes, and employing state-of-the-art technology in processing data, processes and procedures at the authority level.

He pointed out that the main objectives of the digital transformation project in the authority is to transform its services to be provided through a completely new pension platform that is characterized by simplicity, ease of access and the completion of services through it in a flexible manner, or through a smart application of the authority on a mobile phone that enables the holder to complete his services anywhere in the world. And at any time and with easy, flexible, and personal procedures at the same time.

Regarding future skills for insurance employees, Sharifa Al Balushi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department, said: “With the authority moving towards digital transformation and providing services centered around the needs of the public, and providing services that depend on investing in new digital tools such as proactive services, artificial intelligence, and others, we will work to transform the role of employees from Providers of services to engineers, developers and makers of opportunities that create happiness for the customer, who will be able, for example, to proactive financial planning for the post-retirement period through the data that will be available to him in the new pension platform.

68,436 citizens are within the insurance system

The latest statistics of the General Pension and Social Security Authority stated that the number of insured citizens reached 68,436 male and female citizens, and the number of beneficiaries (to whom the pension is transferred after the death of the insured) is 18,702 beneficiaries, while the number of participating employers reached 8,000, and the number Retirees, according to statistics, are 27 thousand and 198 retirees.