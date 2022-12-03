Genoa – Also the Genoese Club Association supports the initiative of the groups from the North which foresees for tomorrow, on the occasion of Genoa-Cittadella, a 15-minute supporter strike to protest against the Daspo arranged for the celebrations that took place after Yeboah’s goal in Venice.



” The Genoan Club Association asks Members, Fans and all Genoa Clubs to join the initiative of the North Staircase Groups and to remain SILENT FOR THE FIRST 15 MINUTES of the Genoa-Cittadella match, as a sign of protest against the measures suffered by some fans after Venice-Genoa, with the sole fault of having “cheered too much” at Yeboah’s goal. Football is passion, emotion, participation, the fan cannot be relegated to a mere spectator. At the end of the 15 minutes we’ll be back singing and supporting our team as always”.