France’s former top club Olympique Marseille is currently in seventh place in the league. Most recently there were four defeats in a row in the league. Reason enough for the supporters from the port city to let their anger run free.
Videos on social networks showed how the entire club area is covered in dark billows of smoke. Smoke bombs and firecrackers were reportedly detonated. The group, which according to the French police consisted of around 300 people, also attacked the police officers who were present to secure the site.
In otherwise peaceful protests, fans are calling for coach Andre Villas-Boas to be dismissed and President Jacques-Henri Eyraud to step down. The Parisian has a difficult relationship with the supporters anyway, as he believes there are too many locals in the club. The escalation of the protests is to be watched with concern. Among others, Lucien Favre is being discussed as the successor to Villas-Boas.