PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday in front of Alvorada

Supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gathered on the morning of this Friday (Oct 27th) in front of Alvorada to sing congratulations to the PT member, who turns 78

Mateus Maia/Poder360 – October 27, 2023

See also Cyclist decides to tackle antisocial car driver, but ends up in jail himself PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday in front of Alvorada

Supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gathered on the morning of this Friday (Oct 27th) in front of Alvorada to sing congratulations to the PT member, who turns 78

Mateus Maia/Poder360 – October 27, 2023

PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday in front of Alvorada

Supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gathered on the morning of this Friday (Oct 27th) in front of Alvorada to sing congratulations to the PT member, who turns 78

Mateus Maia/Poder360 – October 27, 2023

PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday in front of Alvorada

Supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gathered on the morning of this Friday (Oct 27th) in front of Alvorada to sing congratulations to the PT member, who turns 78

Mateus Maia/Poder360 – October 27, 2023

PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday in front of Alvorada

Supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gathered on the morning of this Friday (Oct 27th) in front of Alvorada to sing congratulations to the PT member, who turns 78

Mateus Maia/Poder360 – October 27, 2023