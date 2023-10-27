PT member turns 78 this Friday (Oct 27); group of 100 people brought banners to celebrate the anniversary
Around 100 supporters sang happy birthday to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at Palácio da Alvorada this Friday (27.Oct.2023). The PT member stopped his car in front of the people and heard the greetings, but did not get out of the vehicle. According to his advisor, he still feels pain from surgeries on his hip and eyelids and, therefore, might not get out of the car.
See images:
PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday… (Gallery – 6 Photos)
PT members celebrate Lula’s birthday in front of Alvorada
Mateus Maia/Poder360 – October 27, 2023
