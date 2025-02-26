After the statement in which the Betis He announced that “it will increase the measures adopted so far to ensure that the Betics can cheer up as a family and peacefully” both in the parties as local and in those in which the Verdiblanco team plays far from Heliopolis and with which the club showed its Concern for the latest incidents caused by the ultras and lists what happened in the visiting stands in Vigo, an attempt to aggression in the North goal parking or Racist insults to Athletic Club players in the game recently played at Benito Villamarín, the response of one of the Ultras Verdiblancos groups such as Supporters Gol Sur 1986 has arrived.

In it, and also with forcefulness, Supporters points out through its profile in the X network that does not agree with these measures taken by Betis regarding security among its fans and the new cast for the assignment of entries in Visiting parties and who plan to raise an answer in their own way.

«After 39 years of fidelity, unconditionality, passion, thousands of kilometers … next to our team, Supporters Sur wants to make it clear that it will not be stomped for anything or anyone«, The statement begins.

«If we get into, we will defend ourselves! Finishing cache in the stadium, take off our shirts, try to give us unworthy treatment, threats with fines or comparative grievance … Before such attacks our pulse will not shake to open the Pandora box. We shut up because silence is powerful when you have information«, Continues.









And it concludes: «And we are worth more so we shut up than for what we are talking about. Managers, leaders, comegambas, etc. of Betis. On the oven door the bread burns! We are not and will be a fan of sheep.