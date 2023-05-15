Supporters of the Turkish opposition took to the spontaneous rally in Ankara in support of Kılıçdaroğlu

Supporters of the Turkish opposition came out on Sunday evening, May 14, to a spontaneous rally in Ankara to express support for their candidate in the presidential election, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu. This is reported TASS with reference to his correspondent.

Between 30 and 50 people with Turkish flags gathered near the headquarters of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the Segutozu district, they also shouted slogans in support of the political association and its chairman, Kılıçdaroğlu.

Some rally participants said they had already started celebrating Kılıçdaroğlu’s “victory” over incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, despite the fact that the vote count had not yet ended.

After opening 2/3 ballot boxes, Erdogan continues to lead the presidential elections in Turkey, gaining 51.23 percent of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu receives 43.05 percent.

On May 14, voting began in Turkey in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Elections were held in 81 provinces of the country.

Three candidates fought for the presidency – the incumbent head of state Erdogan, the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan from the ATA Alliance political association. In addition, Turkish citizens elected 600 members of parliament.