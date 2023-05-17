Mass protests are taking place in Gagauzia on Tuesday, May 16. Supporters of the opposition Moldovan party “Shor” surrounded the local Central Election Commission.

The inhabitants of the autonomy oppose the actions of the Moldovan government, which actually seized the CEC.

First, the police broke into the building, then the special forces.

The protesters claim that the security forces were personally sent by the country’s President Maia Sandu. The head of state did not recognize the results of the elections in Gagauzia, according to which the representative of the Shor faction Yevgenia Hutsul won, and requires a recount.

The protesters said they would not allow Sandu to impose a dictatorship and would defend the voters’ choice.

“We will defend our right, our choice, and no one can interfere with this. No matter how much the authorities want it, no matter how much it puts pressure on us, we cannot be broken,” Hutsul said at the rally.

On May 14, Evgenia Gutsul won the election of the head of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova after counting 100% of the ballots. She led the election with 51% of the vote.

Shor commented on the decision of the Moldovan authorities to cancel the results of the elections for the head of Gagauzia, where the opposition representative won. According to him, this initiative of the authorities will lead to indignation among the people and, accordingly, to protests.

Also on May 16, protests are held in front of the building of the Constitutional Court in Chisinau, where a meeting on the issue of a ban on political formations is being held on Tuesday. On May 10, the Constitutional Court of Moldova began considering the government’s appeal to review the constitutionality of the political party Shor.

A day earlier, party leader Ilan Shor said that the political force would seek a referendum in the country on what course Moldova should take in foreign policy. He also added that, according to the Constitution of the country, Moldova is a neutral country, pro-Western ideas have no place in it.

Thus, Shor commented on the words of the chairman of the Moldovan parliament, Igor Grosu, about the state’s plans to withdraw from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.