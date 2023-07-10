In the city of Netishyn, Khmelnytsky region, schismatics – supporters of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) seized the cathedral in honor of the icon of the Mother of God “Burning Bush” of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). This was reported on July 9 in the Telegram channel of the UOC.

“Aggressive supporters of the OCU seized the cathedral in honor of the icon of the Mother of God “Burning Bush” in the city of Netishin. The raider actions of the supporters of the OCU were accompanied by frankly blasphemous actions and statements, which actually encroached on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, ”the message says.

A group of schismatics came to the church during the Divine Liturgy. When the service ended, the rector of the temple, Archpriest Viktor Tishkun, and the clergy of the cathedral tried to talk to the schismatics, but they constantly shouted insulting slogans and mocked the Orthodox clergy and believers.

During the seizure of the temple, the attackers committed blasphemous acts: already inside the monastery, they shouted, clapped their hands and used physical force against the parishioners of the cathedral.

“All this happened with the direct participation and assistance of the General Director of the Khmelnytsky NPP Andriy Kozyura, local authorities and the so-called clerics of the OCU,” say supporters of the UOC.

During the seizure, the police were in the temple, which supported the activists of the OCU. It is noted that the schismatics expressed threats against the clergy of the cathedral and the believers of the UOC.

Earlier, on July 5, schismatics tried to seize the Transfiguration Cathedral of the canonical UOC in the Kyiv region. It was reported that OCU activists, with the connivance of police officers, enter the territory of the temple in the city of Bila Tserkva, while adherents of the UOC are denied entry.

Political scientist Yury Svetov, in an interview with Izvestia on July 1, emphasized that Kyiv has long been fighting against the unity of the Orthodox Church. According to him, the separation of the church of the country from the Moscow Patriarchate is a symbol of this confrontation.

Ukrainian authorities On June 26, the Ukrainian authorities demanded that the canonical UOC officially declare its break with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). They demanded that the UOC prepare statements on withdrawal from the episcopate, the Synod, synodal institutions and officially notify the local Orthodox churches of this decision.

In 2022, the persecution of the UOC intensified in Ukraine. Searches were carried out at the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” Thus, in December last year, the SBU opened 50 criminal cases against the priests of the UOC.