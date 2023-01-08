In a situation reminiscent of the seizure of the United States Capitol exactly two years ago, thousands of supporters of the far-right ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the headquarters of the three Brazilian State Powers. They reject the investiture of the leftist ‘Lula’ da Silva, which took place a week ago and demand a military intervention for it.

It is almost a ‘déjà vu’ of what happened in the US Capitol on January 6, 2020, when Donald Trump opposed his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, being confirmed by the Congress of his country as president and rivers of his supporters they entered the Legislature in an act that left the country’s democracy in suspense.

Now, two years later, it is the headquarters of the Presidency, the Congress and the Supreme Court of Brazil that are being invaded by supporters of the ultra-conservative former president Jair Bolsonaro, who reject “Lula” da Silva as their new president, despite that he was already invested on January 1st.

The leftist defeated Bolsonaro at the polls on October 30 in the closest elections in the history of the Latin American giant, with only a two million vote difference. The contest evidenced the deep polarization of the country with respect to the two main politicians of the nation.

After the defeat of the far-right, thousands of his sympathizers crowded in front of Army headquarters throughout the country openly calling for a “military intervention” to prevent a new mandate from ‘Lula’ da Silva and this January 7 they have taken action, invading the three seats of democratic power.

‘Lula’ was scheduled to visit the state of Sao Paulo this Sunday afternoon, which has been affected by heavy rains in recent days. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, remains in Orlando, United States, where he traveled shortly after his defeat at the polls to avoid having to be at the change of government and cede office to his opponent.

News in development…