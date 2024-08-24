“Supporters of Israel”, managers and journalists among those banned by the PCI: here are the names

A list of “Zionist organizations and agents in Italy”, with names and surnames of politicians, entrepreneurs, members of the Jewish community and journalists, but also names and information on Italian and non-Italian companies and businesses, some with addresses of the main offices. This is what appeared yesterday on the new PCI website, in the ‘Notice to Mariners 145’. A list born in relation to, it says, “the media campaign against Gabriele Rubini (better known as Chef Rubio, ed.), the Palestinian Arab Democratic Union and the P.CARC”. “Develop the denunciation and the fight against Zionist organisms and agents in Italy”, the indication, “both to support the resistance of the Palestinian people and to liberate our country from Italian and foreign imperialist groups and in particular from the US-NATO protectorate”.

As reported The Newspaper, in addition to companies and figures from the business world, «Zionist representatives of political parties of the Broad Understanding» are mentioned including Gabriele Albertini, the Forza Italia senator Claudio Lotito, the Fratelli d’Italia senator Ester Mieli, the former president of the Jewish Community of Rome Riccardo Pacifici, the mayor of Florence Sara Funaro. In an already disturbing picture, “managers, journalists, intellectuals” are listed, targeting numerous personalities from the Italian journalistic and cultural world, starting with the signatures of the Giornale. Those accused of representing “Zionist agents” are Alessandro Sallusti, Vittorio Feltri, Nicola Porro, Augusto Minzolini, Fiamma Nirenstein and myself. But the proscription list of the “(new) Italian Communist Party” is long and bipartisan, ranging from the director and founder of Sheet Claudio Cerasa and Giuliano Ferrara to the director of «the truth» Maurizio Belpietro passing through the directors of Libero Mario Sechi and Daniele Capezzone. And again, the TV journalists Mario Giordano, Paolo Del Debbio, Monica Maggioni, Enrico Mentana, David Parenzo and Nathania Zevi. There is also the Director of the Republic Maurizio Molinari as well as the CEO of Rai Roberto Sergio and the former president of Rai Marcello Foa. The Jewish community is also included with Noemi Di Segni, Riccardo Shmuel Di Segni, Alfonso Pedatzur Arbib, Alberto Moshe Somekh, Beniamino Goldstein, Roberta Anati (president of Elnet Italia). Among the journalists there’s also Paolo HoneysPaolo Liguori, Ernesto Galli Della Loggia, Ferruccio De Bortoli, Goffredo Buccini, Antonio Polito and many others.