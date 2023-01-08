Home page politics

Nail Akkoyun

Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro stand on the roof of the congress building. © Eraldo Peres/dpa/AP

The followers of the far-right ex-President Bolsonaro have invaded the Brazilian Congress and seat of government. Security forces are on site.

In Brazil riots break out in the capital.

Henchmen of the extreme right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro entered the congress building.

The uprising is reminiscent of the US Capitol storm about two years ago.

+++ 10 p.m.: After the attack on government buildings by radical supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the head of security in the capital Brasilia, Anderson Torres, has been fired. “I have decided to dismiss the Minister of Security of the Federal District and at the same time sent all security forces into the streets to arrest and punish those responsible,” Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha wrote on Twitter. “I am in Brasilia to observe the demonstrations and take all measures to contain the anti-democratic riots in the government district.”

TV showed them tearing down roadblocks and pushing back the few police officers. Although the security forces used pepper spray and stun grenades, they were unable to stop the mob. The sacked Torres is considered a supporter of Bolsonaro, whom he previously served as justice minister.

+++ 9.20 p.m.: After attacking the congress building, radical supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also stormed the government seat Palácio do Planalto in the capital Brasilia. Men with Brazilian flags walked through hallways and offices, like on the TV station TV Globe was to see.

Head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in Brasilia at the time of the attack – he had traveled to the city of Araraquara in the state of São Paulo to find out about the consequences of the severe storms in the region.

Brazil: Local government requests reinforcements after congressional storm

Update from Sunday, January 8th, 9:00 p.m.: Footage has been circulating on social media showing the mob vandalizing the interior of Congress and the Supreme Court. On Twitter, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Lula’s Labor Party, described the federal district’s previous handling of the demonstrators as “irresponsible”.

“It is a long-heralded crime against democracy and the will of voters,” she wrote in one tweet. “The governor [von Brasilia] and his Bolshonarist security minister are responsible for everything that happens,” the politician continued. Justice Minister Flavio Dino tweetedthat the local government of Brasilia had informed “that reinforcements were called”.

how The Brazilian Report reports that at least three journalists have been attacked during the riots so far. The Brazilian newspaper cites police sources in the capital.

Congress storm in Brazil: Police use stun grenades and pepper spray

First report from Sunday, January 8th: Brasilia – Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed the congress in the capital Brasilia. They smashed the windows of the facade and entered the entrance hall, as on Sunday (January 8) on the TV station globe was to see. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades but were unable to stop supporters of former right-wing leader Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of supporters of right-wing extremist Bolsonaro had tried to storm Congress for several minutes. They entered Parliament’s grounds and got onto the roof of the building, as seen on television footage. The police used pepper spray.

“I condemn these anti-democratic acts that urgently need to be punished with the harshness of the law,” Pacheco wrote on Twitter. “I was on the phone with Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha, with whom I am in regular contact. The governor informed me that the entire police force is focused on bringing the situation under control.”

Supporters of Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro on the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia. © Evaristo Sa/AFP

Bolsonaro followers storm the congress building: memories of Washington are awakened

In addition to the Senate, the Congress building also houses the House of Representatives. The images brought back memories of the storming of the US Capitol in Washington almost exactly two years ago – Bolsonaro had repeatedly been referred to as “Tropical Trump” in recent years and is considered an admirer of the former US President.

After the attack on Congress, people also moved to the Supreme Court. The news portal reported that they threw in windows and entered the lobby G1.

Jair Bolsonaro was the left-wing politician last October Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff inferior and left office at the turn of the year. He never explicitly acknowledged his defeat. Radical supporters of the ex-military had repeatedly protested against Lula’s victory after the election called on the country’s armed forces to stage a military coup. (nak with dpa)