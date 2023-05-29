with videoSupporters of Turkish President Erdogan celebrated Sunday evening in the Schilderswijk in The Hague after his victory in the elections. Heavy fireworks were set off. One partygoer had a firecracker explode in his hand. The victim was rushed to hospital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains president of Turkey. According to the Turkish Electoral Council, almost all votes have been counted and the leader of the AK party can no longer be overtaken by his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (CHP). More than 52 percent of Turks voted for Erdogan, almost 48 percent for the opposition.

The victory caused revelry on Sunday evening in the street in the Schilderswijk in The Hague. Horns were blown and people walked around with Turkish flags. When heavy fireworks were set off, the atmosphere took a different turn, calamity site noted Region15.

Police on site.



According to witnesses, a partygoer was trying to pick up a piece of fireworks from the ground when it exploded in his hand. An air ambulance and two ambulances were called for the victim. In the meantime, police officers rendered first aid. The victim had “serious injuries” to his hand. See also FIFA threatens not to broadcast the Women's World Cup after "disappointing" offers

Ambulance personnel then decided not to wait for the trauma helicopter and to rush the victim to hospital. The police cleared Hobbemastraat after the incident. A police tape has been cordoned off. “There is still some honking in the neighborhood, but the atmosphere is depressed after this accident,” reports Region15.

Ambulance personnel attended to the victim.



Party in other cities

Celebrations were also held in other cities. For example, in Amsterdam-West, including the Mercatorplein, people honked their horns and cars drove slowly with Turkish flags. The same applies to Plein ’40-’45 in Nieuw-West. Many Turks also drove around at the Hofplein fountain in the center of Rotterdam.

Tooter could also be heard in Roermond, Eindhoven and Deventer, among others. In Amersfoort Turks had gathered at roundabout De Stier. A man who was not served by that, then went completely crazy. He threw all kinds of things at the revelers. See also Premier League: A new record for Erling Haaland

Erdogan is popular among Dutch-Turks. During the first round of the Turkish elections earlier this month, Erdogan received 68.76 percent of the Turkish-Dutch vote, according to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu. 28.52 percent voted for rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu. It is not yet known how the second round was voted.

Not everyone is happy with how the Turks celebrate the election results. Writer and presenter Özcan Akyol from Deventer shows a video of honking cars on social media and writes: “It’s nice to honk in the liberal west because you helped conservative nationalists to profit in another country.” See also New Zealand bans smoking for future generations



