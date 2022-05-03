The authorities in Marseille want to ensure that there are no confrontations between Marseille and Feyenoord supporters. “It was immediately clear that a higher level of security was needed than against PAOK Saloniki,” a source told the French news agency AFP on Tuesday, referring to the incidents in Marseille during the quarterfinals against PAOK Saloniki.
It is expected that around 3,200 Feyenoord supporters will be in the stadium during the match and that another 1000 to 1500 fans will go to Marseille without a ticket.
#Supporters #Feyenoord #fan #zone #beach #Marseille
Leave a Reply