The supporters association of FC Groningen has lost confidence in technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus. This is evident from a letter sent to the club’s supervisory board earlier this month.

The letter is today, after the defeat, visiting FC Volendam (3-2), put on the website by the supporters association. She does not think that Fledderus can turn the tide and help Groningen to stay in the premier league.

The board of the supporters association points out, among other things, the position in the ranking and the composition of the selection, for which Fledderus is responsible. But the unrest among employees who fall under the technical director, the unrest in the group of players, the boycott of RTV Noord and statements in the media are also wrong with the fans.

'A whole list', was written to the supervisory board at the beginning of January, 'so that we do not have the confidence that Fledderus must now be the man to invest millions in players, who we must hope will then help us in the premier league. to keep.'

In the eyes of the supporters association, Fledderus also causes the necessary reputational damage. ‘We speak to a lot of former players and other ex-employees of FC Groningen. Almost everyone left in a bad way and they don’t want to come back as long as Fledderus works for the club. In the football world, something like that goes around quickly. The relationship with other clubs is also not so good anymore.’

Supervisory directors are asked to evaluate Fledderus’ position after the transfer deadline. The fans are satisfied with the performance of general manager Wouter Gudde.