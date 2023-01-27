The dismissal of trainer Alfred Schreuder at Ajax had become inevitable. That says director-director Fabian Nagtzaam of the Supporters Association Ajax, which has more than 125,000 members. Almost immediately after last night’s disappointing draw against FC Volendam (1-1), the club management decided to say goodbye to Schreuder.



,,For the person Alfred this is of course sad. But it was inevitable,” said Nagtzaam. “It has been rumbling for a while. The public showed and showed its disapproval with one big, loud voice on Thursday.”

The fans in the Johan Cruijff Arena expressed their dissatisfaction by waving white handkerchiefs, among other things. The supporters of the F-Side, gathered behind one of the goals, chanted ‘Schreuder rotten’. That also sounded after the final whistle through the Arena.

"Personally, I never participate in such things," says Nagtzaam. "I can't whistle and I never use tissues. I've been coming here for 35 years and I always watch the game, you have to judge a trainer on that. And there was no progress in that game."

Ajax fans already called for Alfred Schreuder to leave with banners before and during the duel with Volendam yesterday. That came after the 1-1. © Pro Shots / Show Dip



