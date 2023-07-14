Last week, Nicaragua’s Parliament, dominated by the Sandinista dictatorship, approved changes to the country’s Constitution regarding the National Police that, among other points, make the corporation totally subordinate to the government and establish a sentence of two to three years in prison for police officers who defect.

The National Police, which serves as a repression agent for the regime of dictator Daniel Ortega, is experiencing a wave of departures, and some of these police officers, as well as other supporters of the Sandinista regime, are taking advantage of flaws in an immigration policy of the Joe Biden government to flee for the United States.

In January, the US government implemented an initiative that allows up to 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti to enter the United States each month.

The objective was to relieve the pressure of illegal immigration on the border with Mexico, since the political, humanitarian and economic crises in these four countries generated a record flow of people trying to enter American territory.

The United States applied sanctions in March 2020 against the National Police for its repressive role within Nicaragua, but now agents are taking advantage of Biden’s new migration policy to move to the richest country in the world.

A recent emblematic case is that of María de Jesús Guzmán Gutiérrez, former head of the National Police command in Matagalpa. Promoted in September 2021 by the Sandinista dictatorship, this year she fled to the United States, according to lawyer Yader Morazán, a former employee of the Judiciary and legal affairs analyst.

In an interview with the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, he highlighted the failures of the migration program launched by Biden in January. “The problem lies in the fact that the requirements for obtaining humanitarian shelter are not as strict and [os americanos] they do not ask in-depth questions, which could cast doubt on the eligibility of people who have been involved in any way in acts of repression or corruption in Nicaragua,” reported the analyst.

Morazán pointed out that, for the granting of humanitarian shelter, the only requirements “basically” are that the sponsor, that is, a resident of the United States who can host the applicant, be in a situation of “economic solvency” and that the beneficiary does not have history of crimes committed within American territory.

“There is no scrutiny, as in cases of political asylum, and that is why we see that many people close to the regime are going to the United States”, criticized the lawyer.

A survey carried out by La Prensa identified more than 30 former supporters or former agents of repression of the Nicaraguan dictatorship who arrived in the United States in recent months. To avoid problems when entering the country, they try to delete photos and information from social networks that could link them to the Sandinista regime or even their complete profiles.

At the same time, the newspaper revealed, at least three Nicaraguan priests, victims of Ortega’s persecution of the Catholic Church, were denied visas to the United States because they “did not meet requirements.”

Spotted at a baseball game in Miami

In March, the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH) of Nicaragua denounced to the US State Department the presence of people linked to the Sandinista regime in the country.

The organization noted that four supporters of Ortega were seen attending a baseball match between the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan teams in Miami. Sandinista supporter Juan Caldera was identified and Nicaraguan immigrants called him a “murderer” and shouted at him to leave the stadium, according to reports.

The general commissioner of the National Police, Julio Sánchez, was the target of the same protests; he and the paramilitary Edgard Zapata Arévalo traveled to the United States as part of the coaching staff of the Nicaraguan national team.

Evert López Aguirre, Sandinista mayor of El Rosario, a town located in the department of Carazo, was also identified.