A special scene in Tilburg, where Willem II receives Almere City. Supporters threw beer at the assistant referee and that was reason for referee Hofland to blow the whistle. Not for halftime, but to stop the game.

It went wrong four minutes before half time. Supporters disagreed when the flag was flagged for offside. They threw beer at the assistant referee. A sign for referee Hofland to end the first half and not play out the stoppage time. Willem II and Almere City got off the field and went to the changing rooms. Not before halftime, but because the game has been stopped.

Fifteen minutes later, both teams came out again and then the following happened. First Willem II and Almere City had to play the remaining four minutes of the first part, after which the referee whistled for the break. Both teams switched sides and after 56 counts the second half started.

Two weeks ago, the Tilburgers' home match against FC Den Bosch was also stopped after fireworks were thrown on the field. The game was restarted after a break of almost one and a half hours with an empty box. The box containing the fans of Den Bosch had to be evacuated by order of the authorities.

At the moment it is still 1-1 in Tilburg. Jeredy Hilterman opened the scoring and after just over an hour of play, Jeremy Bokila tied the score.

Anthony Limbombe is disappointed. © Pro Shots / Ron Baltus



Eighth win in a row Heracles

Heracles is firmly in the lead in the Kitchen Champion Division. The winner of the first period title won tonight for the eighth time in a row and is now five points ahead of PEC Zwolle, which will visit Jong FC Utrecht on Monday evening.

The team of coach John Lammers won 3-0 against FC Eindhoven tonight in front of its own audience. The three goals were scored by three different defenders: Justin Hoogma (’26), Mateo Les (’33) and Marco Rente (’61). The first goal, from captain Hoogma, was by far the most beautiful. He hit hard from about 25 meters with his strong left leg, putting his team on the right track against the number three in the ranking.

The winner of the first period title in the Kitchen Champion Division also achieved success in the first round of the TOTO KNVB Cup on Tuesday evening. In the away match at Roda JC it was 2-2 after 120 minutes, after which Heracles won the penalty series 6-7.

Heracles players celebrate Justin Hoogma’s 1-0. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



TOP Oss stunt against Roda JC

Roda JC lost again tonight, now 2-0 at TOP Oss. Roshon van Eijma made the undeserved 1-0 in the 62nd minute, after which Jearl Margaritha even made it 2-0 nine minutes later. He did that after a nice solo from his own half. The attacker also scored from a penalty kick in injury time. Roda JC is now sixth, ten places above TOP Oss.

TOP Oss players celebrate a goal. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



No fourth win in a row for Kuyt and ADO

ADO Den Haag was able to book a fourth win in a row, but Dirk Kuyt’s team had to settle for a 2-2 draw against De Graafschap. ADO took the lead halfway through the first half through midfielder Jordy Wehrmann, but De Graafschap took a 1-2 lead in the 72nd minute through two goals from Basar Önal. These were his first goals of the season for the 18-year-old left winger from Doetinchem. See also The signing of Petrovic and the departure of Monchu, a matter of hours

However, De Graafschap could not enjoy that lead for long, because five minutes later Silvinho Esajas made the 2-2 on a pass from Mario Bilate, who was later sent off with a red card. That was it in the quarter of an hour in The Hague, which means that ADO remains twelfth and De Graafschap even more disappointingly remains in eighteenth place.





