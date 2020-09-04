President of the United States Donald Trump intends to nominate an expert who is in favor of the complete withdrawal of American troops from this country as a candidate for the post of Ambassador to Afghanistan. The wall street journal…

Sources of the publication note that we are talking about William Ruger, who is vice president of research at the Charles Koch Institute.

Trump is expected to issue a statement later this month. The publication also notes that Washington has already notified the authorities of the republic of its plans.

It is known that within three months Ruger passed all the necessary checks, but his appointment must first receive the approval of the Senate of Congress.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced the intention of the United States to end the “era of endless wars.” According to him, the American side no longer intends to intervene in the conflicts of other countries and resolve them.

The head of the White House intends to reduce the number of the military contingent in Afghanistan to four thousand people.