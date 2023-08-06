Supporter cards | “I saw that the presidential game has started” – HS followed the competition for supporter cards in Hakaniemi

Pekka Haaviston’s and Olli Rehn’s support associations collected supporter cards at the Hakaniemi market on Sunday.

Hakaniemi the distance from the metro station to the pop-up tents of the parties is about 80 meters, but when dodging the market crowd, it takes five minutes on Sunday at noon.

“There are significantly more people here than at Mikkeli market. There are even queues here, there is a long queue for the meat stall”, says the root Olli Rehnin returned the supporter card Aija Lyytikäinen.

Lyytikäinen says that before coming to the market, he did not know that supporter cards were being collected.

Aija Lyytikäinen praises the internationality of Olli Rehn, or “Mikkel’s man”.

“I was walking on the market and saw that the presidential game had started,” says Lyytikäinen.

In Hakaniemi supporter cards are collected for two of the three leading candidates in the presidential game.

Supported by the Greens Pekka Haaviston the tent is hidden behind the sausage kiosk, and its blue and white coloring does not want to stand out from the rainbow formed by other parties. The party already gave Haavisto in June their supportbut the tent is not green altered.

In the farthest corner of the square, in the shadow of the center’s tent, Olli Rehn, printed on canvas, lies behind the party. on Thursday.

I don’t hurt opposite the tent stands the basic Finns’ tent, which together with the social democrats’ tent seems to be the most popular of the day.

There isn’t enough free market space, and a few basic Finnish activists sit almost under Haavisto’s tent in the scent of civic discussions.

Supporter card collectors hang out in the immediate vicinity of the tents, grab those who are interested and return to the tent with a signed paper like slime hands, the favorite toys of 1990s children.

During a visit to the market, two people who stopped at a tent in the city center mention the name of center influencer Paavo Väyrynen, one searches for Urho Kekkonen.

Ten time in the morning Annika Virtalaine was one of the first of the day to return the Haavisto supporter card.

“I said I was going to sign the Haavisto supporter’s card, and almost at the same moment it walked into my lap,” Virtalaine describes her encounter with the card collector.

From time to time the name collectors ask if the signatories are aware that a Finn can only sign the card for one candidate on behalf of.

So returned the Haavisto card for age Ari Kekkinen says his decision is pragmatic. Although he does not intend to vote for Haavisto in the first round, he wants to make sure that Haavisto gets nominated.

He considers Haavisto a solidary candidate who should be strong above all in the second round.

“It is now a war year, and a racist thinking model is also on display. As a Helsinki resident, I hate this kind of thing,” Kekkinen says.

Ari Kekkinen, who returned the Haavisto supporter’s card, says that he will next head to the speeches of Eero Heinäluoma (sd).

Former Editor-in-chief of Maaseudun Tulevaisuus and center activist Lauri Kontro talks for a long time at Rehn’s stall, according to his own words, first the dam of Vanhankaupunkinkoski from dismantlingthen the presidential election.

Kontro speaks especially for Rehn, but also respects Haavisto’s “long record”. Mika Aaltolan non-commitment, on the other hand, is strange.

“It’s strange that Aaltola has taken such a populist line,” says Kontro.

Center activist Lauri Kontro discussed the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam and the presidential election at Olli Rehn’s tent.

Pekka Collecting cards for Haavisto Tuula Haavisto says that in two and a half hours, 130–140 people have returned their cards at Hakaniemi market. Scars are not related.

According to Tuula Haavisto, the collection on Sunday went better than expected. According to him, there has only been one yeller.

“The interaction with passers-by has been neutral or friendly. I believe it has to do with Pekka Haavisto’s personality,” says Tuula Haavisto.

Pekka Haavisto said at the Kotkaniemi forum organized in Luumäki on Thursday that there is no doubt that 20,000 supporter cards could be collected. Rehn’s campaign coordinator Hanna Markkanen again told on Wednesday For Iltalehtithat there is currently a five-digit number of supporter cards.

The center executive director of the party’s Helsinki district in the tent Noora Juvonen does not say how many cards have accumulated on Sunday. It would seem that almost as many people visit the tent as Haavisto’s tent.

“Cards have been arriving at a steady pace. We usually collect hundreds within a few hours,” says Juvonen.

According to Juvonen, many who have stopped by the tent have said that they are waiting for all the candidates to be clear. For example, the coalition and Sdp have not nominated a candidate for next year’s elections.

See also With Russia isolated, what will the future of the BRICS look like? The party tents are placed on the southern edge of the square right next to the Kruunusilto tramway construction site.

Mixed of HS that Mightily in the most recent presidential polls, the top three were Haavisto, Rehn and Aaltola. The polls were conducted before any of them said they were applying for candidacy through the voters’ association.

Aaltola only announced his decision at the beginning of August. Both Tuula Haavisto and Juvonen wonder if Aaltola can get their card campaign in shape quickly enough.

“That requires a lot of organization around the country. I can say from experience that those cards don’t fall out of thin air, but it requires a lot of mouth playing and footwork,” says Tuula Haavisto.

Aaltolan member of the support association’s board Pia Heikkurinen says that the creation of the campaign organization takes place at the same time as the collection of cards. According to Heikkurinen, there are now five hundred people in the support group.

Aaltola does not have a tent in Hakaniemi on Sunday. On Saturday, the support association collected supporter cards at Tammela’s Hakkapeliitta event in Kanta-Hämee.

Heikkurinen estimates that 300–400 cards were collected in Tammela during the three-hour collection. As of Saturday afternoon, no one had yet checked the number of cards that arrived in the mailbox.

“Let’s put it this way, this is a very good start to two days, but nothing more. 19,500 cards have yet to be collected,” says Heikkurinen.