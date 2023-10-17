Republican Representative Jim Jordan, supported by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), failed to be elected President of the United States House this Tuesday (17).

Jordan had 200 votes in the plenary, 17 less than necessary to occupy the position, because 20 Republican deputies did not vote for him. The Democratic House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, had all of his party’s votes in the House, 212.

Throughout the day, there was speculation that a second vote would be held this Tuesday, but it was postponed until Wednesday (18).

Representative Steve Scalise had received the most votes in the Republican Party’s internal race to seek the presidency of the House, but withdrew because he realized he would not have enough votes to be elected – exactly the problem Jordan faces now.

At the beginning of the month, the United States House approved the removal of Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house.

McCarthy was removed after a supporter, Matt Gaetz, presented a motion to remove him from the presidency of the House because he was outraged by his agreement with Democrats to approve 45-day emergency funding for the American government.

McCarthy had faced resistance from the more conservative wing of the Republican Party since last year, when the party regained control of the House in the midterm elections.

In January of this year, 15 votes were needed in five days for him to obtain the minimum number of votes to become president of the Chamber.

In previous votes, deputies from the Freedom Caucus, the wing to which Gaetz belongs, were allocating votes to other party nominees, preventing McCarthy from reaching the count needed to win. Jordan’s difficulty in getting elected now indicates that the cracks within the Republican Party remain.

After his defeat in the first vote, he spent the day talking to reluctant supporters to convince them to vote for him. “We are making progress. I’m feeling good about it. Let’s keep going,” Jordan told CNN. “I had great conversations, great discussions with our colleagues.”