Sabbatine of Lula’s nominee to the STF is scheduled for June 21; lawyer needs 41 favorable votes among senators

Appointed to assume a vacancy in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), lawyer Cristiano Zanin has the support of at least 32 senators. So far, in addition to the PT, with 8 senators, the vote in favor of Zanin will be unanimous among the MDB and PSD congressmen, with 10 and 14 senators, respectively.

Zanin has been meeting with congressmen for the past 2 days. On Wednesday (June 14, 2023), the lawyer met with senators from the MDB, who declared the party’s votes for the nominee. The acronym is the 3rd largest in the Federal Senate.

On the 3rd (June 13), he also spoke with the PSD bench, the largest party in the House, with 15 names. However, Lula’s nominee will only have 14 votes, since one of the members of the party is the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). For presiding over the House, Pacheco will only be able to participate in the sabbath in case of a tie.

Zanin’s sabbath is scheduled for June 21st. The lawyer needs 41 favorable votes to be approved and take over the Supreme seat.

If it passes the scrutiny of congressmen, it may remain in the STF, according to current criteria, until November 15, 2050, when it will complete 75 years. He will fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired early on April 11.

Cristiano Zanin, 47 years old, is a lawyer and defended President Lula during the Lava Jato operation. Target of the task force, the petista was arrested due to the processes conducted by the former judge and currently senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), in Curitiba (PR). The convictions added up to nearly 30 years, and he was jailed for 580 days.

the president of CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), assured Lula that the sabbath and Zanin’s approval will have no obstacles. The senator uses this opportunity to publicly signal that he is one of the government’s main allies in Congress.

According to the chairman of the committee, the rapporteur for the nomination at the CCJ will be the senator and vice-president of the House, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).