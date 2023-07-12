Jalisco.- He The mayor of Tlajomulco, Salvador Zamoraconfirmed that the organized crime attacked with explosives to authorities, and that those who were victims in these facts.

“This afternoon elements of our Police Station and the State Attorney’s Office they were cowardly attacked with explosives by organized crimewhile they were doing their work in Colonia Larios, in the Municipal Headquarters,” he wrote in Twitter Mayor.

Unfortunately, he added, there were officers who lost their livesin addition to people what turned out injuredwhich are already being attended by the Municipal Medical Servicesand that all the emergency bodies of the municipality are working in coordination with state and federal forces in this “terrible event.”

"I send my condolences to the relatives and companions of our elements who gave their lives in the line of duty. I tell their families that we will not leave them alone, they will receive all the support from their government," Zamora stressed.

As already reported, at least three people were killed and another 10 were injuredin a explosive attack against elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Municipal Police of Tlajomulco de Zunigathis Tuesday night.