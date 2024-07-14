Home page politics

CDU leader Merz calls for delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Before the classic summer interview on ARD, there is a format in which viewers can ask questions. The guest is the CDU leader. The topic is also Ukraine – and the candidacy for chancellor.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz has spoken out in favor of stronger support for Ukraine to defend against the Russian war of aggression – and the delivery of fighter planes. Merz said in the ARD format “Ask yourself”: “It seems somewhat plausible to me to help Ukraine now to at least regain sovereignty over its own airspace. Because these missile attacks, which are now taking place in ever greater numbers, against the infrastructure, against power and water supplies, against hospitals, old people’s homes, cannot be brought under control from the ground alone. And that is why the delivery of fighter planes to Ukraine has already been decided in many countries around the world, including in Europe. We as Germans should not stand back in this regard.”

NATO countries want to speed up the process of equipping Ukraine with Western fighter aircraft. The transfer of F-16 jets is already underway, the USA, the Netherlands and Denmark announced on Tuesday in a joint statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. This means that the aircraft could be used to defend against Russian aggression this summer. The delivery involves American-made F-16 jets that are being provided by Denmark and the Netherlands.

Merz names criteria for candidacy for chancellor

Merz was also asked about the Union’s candidacy for chancellor in the 2025 federal election – specifically, whether he supported CSU leader Markus Söder as a candidate for chancellor because his poll ratings were poor. “In all modesty, I would like to point out that I am in the top five in Germany in the polls,” Merz replied. The question of the candidacy for chancellor will not be decided solely by polls. When asked what criteria were, Merz said: “Personal skills, life experience, leadership experience and an image of Germany.” On the subject of leadership experience, he said that he was leading the largest opposition faction in the Bundestag for the second time and also had leadership experience outside of politics.

Merz and Söder have agreed to make the decision on the candidacy for chancellor together in the autumn. Merz is considered the clear favorite. dpa