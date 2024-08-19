Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The German government is faced with the challenge of closing budget gaps. It is therefore relying on a new instrument to support Ukraine.

Berlin – The German government is defending itself against claims that Germany will limit its support for Ukraine due to tight budgets. “Germany remains absolutely committed and the Chancellor’s word still stands that support for Ukraine will continue as long as it is necessary and that no one, especially not the Russian President, can hope that we will let up on this,” stressed deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin.

The determination to support Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia, remains unchanged. Four Iris-T air defense systems are to be delivered this year, as well as ten Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, 16 self-propelled howitzers, 10 Leopard battle tanks, combat drones and several thousand rounds of artillery and tank ammunition.

Ukraine aid: Lindner warns – New aid measures only if financing is secured

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had previously written to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) wrote that “new measures” with payment obligations may only be entered into if “financing is secured” in the budget plans for this and the coming years.

This year, Germany is providing almost 7.5 billion euros for military support for Ukraine, and the government is planning to provide 4 billion euros for 2025. However, the funds can still be increased in the Bundestag, as was done for 2024. The federal government is also counting on Ukraine being able to receive greater support in the future with the help of interest from frozen Russian state assets. However, this aid has not yet been finally put in place internationally.

Unclear Ukraine financing: Sharp criticism of traffic light government

Given the pressure to save money within the traffic light government, the future financing of aid to Ukraine remains uncertain. Leading CDU politicians criticise the traffic light government’s approach to financing additional aid for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. “This must not be the last word. We must continue to support Ukraine,” stressed the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister. Hendrik Wüst upon his arrival for the first deliberations of the CDU committees after the political summer break in Berlin.

European politician Christoph Ploß stresses that Vladimir Putin has started a criminal war of aggression and that such a dictator can only be opposed with decisive action. He criticizes the traffic light government for abandoning Ukraine and warns that hesitant and opportunistic action will have long-term consequences for future generations. Ploß demands that the budget freeze be reversed in order to defend Western values.

Dietmar Bartsch, a politician from the Left Party, describes the budget agreement as dubious and a disregard for the Bundestag. He accuses the government of deliberately cutting funding for Ukraine before the state elections in East Germany, which he considers irresponsible. Bartsch calls for German politics to focus more on diplomacy instead of heavier weapons and faster deliveries.

Ukrainian ambassador urges further support from Germany

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, has called on the German government not to let up in its support for Ukraine. Makeiev told the Picture on Sunday: “Europe’s security depends on Germany’s ability and political will to continue to play a leading role in supporting Ukraine.” Ukraine hopes that the federal government will find ways to finance common security needs and “that the Bundestag will speak its final word for the 2025 budget strongly and clearly.”

The background is a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaperaccording to which the German government will not release any additional money for military support of Ukraine for the time being. The newspaper cites a letter from Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) dated August 5. Instead, it is hoping that Ukraine – as decided by the G7 states – can also be supported in the future with the help of interest from frozen Russian state assets. ((dpa/jal)